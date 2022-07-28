TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.69.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMVWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TeamViewer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TeamViewer from €17.00 ($17.35) to €12.75 ($13.01) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on TeamViewer from €17.00 ($17.35) to €15.00 ($15.31) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on TeamViewer from €16.00 ($16.33) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

TeamViewer stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. TeamViewer has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.70.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Assist AR, a remote support solution with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly access, control, and manage connected products from anywhere.

