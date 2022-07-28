TechTarget (TTGT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. TechTarget has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.33 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TechTarget to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget Price Performance

TTGT stock opened at $61.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $56.83 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

In related news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,675 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $373,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,701.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechTarget

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TechTarget by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,147,000 after acquiring an additional 96,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,878,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $152,695,000 after buying an additional 43,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,728,000 after buying an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 322,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,214,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TechTarget by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.