Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $53.00. The stock had previously closed at $44.83, but opened at $39.81. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Tenable shares last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 27,759 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TENB. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $75.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.21.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $405,761.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,502.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $476,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,233,111.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $405,761.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,502.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,832 shares of company stock worth $4,674,217. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. OLIO Financial Planning bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.57 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

