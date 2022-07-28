Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Textron by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT opened at $65.20 on Thursday. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.36 and a 200-day moving average of $67.71.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TXT. Cowen set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

