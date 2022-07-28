TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.43.

TFII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TFI International in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins dropped their price target on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TFI International from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of TFII opened at $90.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. TFI International has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $120.50. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. TFI International had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TFI International by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in TFI International by 619.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after acquiring an additional 348,965 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in TFI International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 167,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TFI International by 528.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,295,000 after acquiring an additional 189,672 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in TFI International by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 51,392 shares during the period. 60.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

