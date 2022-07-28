The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,794 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $5,336,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $437,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE BK opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.42.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.