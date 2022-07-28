The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Position Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Brink’s worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 3.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 111.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

In related news, EVP Simon Davis purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.35 per share, with a total value of $504,475.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 39,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,342.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BCO opened at $56.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.40. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $80.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 87.05% and a net margin of 3.75%. Brink’s’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

