The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Position Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,047 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOE opened at $43.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.20. The St. Joe Company has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $62.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.35.

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 29.16%.

In related news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,671.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $1,455,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,370,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,734,733.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.32 per share, with a total value of $49,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,671.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,200 shares of company stock worth $146,444 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on St. Joe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

