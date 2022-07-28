TheStreet Lowers Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) to D

TheStreet lowered shares of Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Montauk Renewables Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTK opened at $11.23 on Monday. Montauk Renewables has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 187.20 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $32.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Montauk Renewables will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

