TheStreet Lowers Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WHR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cfra cut shares of Whirlpool to a sell rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $198.00.
Whirlpool Stock Performance
Shares of WHR stock opened at $169.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.31. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $145.93 and a 52 week high of $245.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Institutional Trading of Whirlpool
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Whirlpool Company Profile
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Whirlpool (WHR)
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.