THG Plc (LON:THG) Insider Matthew Moulding Purchases 1,169,000 Shares

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Rating) insider Matthew Moulding bought 1,169,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £818,300 ($985,903.61).

On Thursday, June 30th, Matthew Moulding bought 3,032,508 shares of THG stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £2,486,656.56 ($2,995,971.76).

Shares of THG stock opened at GBX 67.62 ($0.81) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £943.99 million and a P/E ratio of -5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 100.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 107.99. THG Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 65.06 ($0.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 687 ($8.28).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THG. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.43) price target on shares of THG in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of THG in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of THG in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, THG currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 391.75 ($4.72).

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

