Thomson Reuters (TRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post earnings of C$0.68 per share for the quarter.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

TSE:TRI opened at C$141.68 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of C$119.23 and a one year high of C$156.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of C$68.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$131.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$131.61.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

About Thomson Reuters

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.572 per share. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.