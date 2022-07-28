Thomson Reuters (TRI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $110.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.28. The company has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $123.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 52.98%.

TRI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 41,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth about $1,366,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 199,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 684,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,362,000 after buying an additional 81,147 shares in the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

