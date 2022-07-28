Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TVTY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Tivity Health stock opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.10. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.21 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 75.94% and a net margin of 17.25%. Tivity Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

