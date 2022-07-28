TownSquare Capital LLC Has $88.92 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.3% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $88,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.52.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $120.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

