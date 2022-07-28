TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $703.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 19,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,703,441.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 19,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,703,441.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDG stock opened at $599.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $562.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $607.38. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $500.08 and a 52-week high of $686.06. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

