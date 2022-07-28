TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $72.31 and last traded at $73.71, with a volume of 29829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.52.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TransUnion from $112.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TransUnion from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TransUnion Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.24 and its 200 day moving average is $91.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

