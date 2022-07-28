Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $42.00. The stock traded as low as $33.21 and last traded at $33.34, with a volume of 1521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.52.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSE. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.30 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, May 16th. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on Trinseo from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Trinseo from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Trinseo from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Trinseo from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.59.
In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $130,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,625,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,765,664.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.
Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 7.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trinseo PLC will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 13.11%.
Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.
