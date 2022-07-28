U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,878 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.11% of U.S. Silica worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
U.S. Silica Stock Up 8.3 %
Shares of NYSE SLCA opened at $12.37 on Thursday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $21.54. The company has a market capitalization of $933.65 million, a PE ratio of -42.66 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.
U.S. Silica Profile
U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U.S. Silica (SLCA)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.