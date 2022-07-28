U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,878 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.11% of U.S. Silica worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SLCA opened at $12.37 on Thursday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $21.54. The company has a market capitalization of $933.65 million, a PE ratio of -42.66 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

