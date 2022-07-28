UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

UBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 23 to CHF 22 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.55.

UBS opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UBS Group will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,957,133,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in UBS Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 58,318,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,149,886,000 after buying an additional 15,584,492 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at about $185,285,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 3,111.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,564,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,553,000 after buying an additional 9,266,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 14,229.1% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,101,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,825,000 after buying an additional 8,045,106 shares in the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

