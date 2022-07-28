Union Heritage Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Union Heritage Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 6.3% of Union Heritage Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Union Heritage Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management increased its stake in Microsoft by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 42,455 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 13,169 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 86,113 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.09.

Microsoft Trading Up 6.7 %

MSFT opened at $268.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

