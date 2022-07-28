Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLED. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 713.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 287.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display stock opened at $114.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.17 and a 200-day moving average of $136.85. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $98.71 and a 52 week high of $237.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.81 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

