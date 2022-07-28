US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DCP Midstream in a research report issued on Monday, July 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for DCP Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $3.36 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DCP Midstream’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DCP Midstream Stock Up 3.7 %

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DCP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $39.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.29.

Institutional Trading of DCP Midstream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCP. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in DCP Midstream by 1.9% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 80,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 385,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,411,000 after buying an additional 178,211 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 927,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,112,000 after buying an additional 597,753 shares during the period. 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 90.70%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.