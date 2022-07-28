US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Targa Resources Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. US Capital Advisors has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRGP. StockNews.com cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.36.

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $66.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.43 and its 200-day moving average is $67.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.86 and a beta of 2.50. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -241.38%.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $261,677.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,648,610.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $261,677.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,648,610.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 424.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,959,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,147,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after purchasing an additional 986,283 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Targa Resources by 324.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,205,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,949,000 after acquiring an additional 920,818 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Targa Resources by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,518,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,633,000 after acquiring an additional 847,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.