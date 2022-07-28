Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $958,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,812,000 after acquiring an additional 20,096 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 468,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,555,000 after acquiring an additional 22,178 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 284,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,192,000 after acquiring an additional 121,645 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,901,000 after acquiring an additional 29,528 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MTN. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price target on Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.71.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $234.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.03 and a twelve month high of $376.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.17 by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.71 EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.22%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

