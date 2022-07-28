Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 181.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VPU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11,964.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,790,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,530 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,381,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,445,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,955,000 after purchasing an additional 199,104 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 249,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,069,000 after purchasing an additional 106,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,754,000 after buying an additional 72,804 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $154.36 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.60 and a fifty-two week high of $167.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.98.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

