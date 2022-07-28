Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $247.00.

Several research firms have commented on VEEV. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 355.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 30,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $217.66 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $152.04 and a one year high of $343.96. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.69, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.63.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

