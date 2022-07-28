Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the June 30th total of 170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,493,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Verus International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:VRUS opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Verus International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07.
About Verus International
