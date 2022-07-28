Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the June 30th total of 170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,493,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Verus International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VRUS opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Verus International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07.

About Verus International

Verus International, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the supply of consumer food products. The company was formerly known as RealBiz Media Group, Inc and changed its name to Verus International, Inc in October 2018. Verus International, Inc was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

