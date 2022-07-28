Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $69.44, but opened at $67.12. Vicor shares last traded at $69.75, with a volume of 304 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 230,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,971,385. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Vicor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average is $71.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. Vicor had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vicor by 1,605.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 24,381 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vicor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Vicor by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

