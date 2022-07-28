Virgin Galactic (SPCE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 8,758.29% and a negative return on equity of 41.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3090.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, analysts expect Virgin Galactic to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.44. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $35.62. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 177.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 337.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth $99,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 77.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. 29.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

