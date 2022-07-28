Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Visteon worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 277,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,273,000 after acquiring an additional 39,004 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 139,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VC shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Visteon from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visteon from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.58.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visteon stock opened at $118.28 on Thursday. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $88.82 and a 12 month high of $134.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.69 and a beta of 1.74.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. Visteon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

