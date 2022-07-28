VIVO Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) Short Interest Update

VIVO Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VVCIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,800 shares, a decrease of 77.6% from the June 30th total of 708,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

VIVO Cannabis Price Performance

VVCIF stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. VIVO Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.

VIVO Cannabis Company Profile

Featured Stories

VIVO Cannabis Inc produces and sells cannabis products for the medical and adult-use markets in Canada, Germany, and Australia. It offers dried cannabis flower products, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils; and cannabis-derived products under the Canna Farms, Beacon Medical, Fireside, and Lumina brands. The company also operates a network of medical cannabis clinics under the Harvest Medicine brand; and HMED Connect telemedicine platform, an online medical cannabis platform.

