VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Trading Down 4.4% Following Insider Selling

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $9.24 and last traded at $9.32. Approximately 8,303 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 545,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Specifically, CEO William Wei Wang sold 11,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $94,830.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,752 shares in the company, valued at $10,178,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other VIZIO news, CEO William Wei Wang sold 11,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $94,830.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,752 shares in the company, valued at $10,178,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,035,877 shares in the company, valued at $115,367,511.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,980 shares of company stock worth $5,755,871 over the last 90 days. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on VZIO shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

VIZIO Trading Down 5.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.04.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). VIZIO had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIZIO

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in VIZIO during the second quarter worth about $107,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.