Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Short Interest Update

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,200 shares, a growth of 241.3% from the June 30th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Volkswagen Trading Up 2.0 %

VWAPY opened at 13.40 on Thursday. Volkswagen has a one year low of 12.17 and a one year high of 24.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 14.72 and its 200 day moving average price is 16.89.

Volkswagen Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5574 per share. This represents a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

