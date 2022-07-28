W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,909 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $6,467,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 19.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 16.7% during the first quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.7% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $83.72 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $87.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.68. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.059 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 153.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.20.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

