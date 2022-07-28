Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Short Interest Up 788.0% in July

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a growth of 788.0% from the June 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wal-Mart de México Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WMMVY opened at $35.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76. Wal-Mart de México has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Get Wal-Mart de México alerts:

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wal-Mart de México

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart de México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart de México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.