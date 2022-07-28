Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,300 shares, an increase of 226.6% from the June 30th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,832,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Water Technologies International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:WTII opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Water Technologies International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.
About Water Technologies International
