Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) by 171.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Weibo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 76,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Weibo by 331.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Weibo by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in Weibo by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. Weibo Co. has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $58.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.58 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WB shares. CLSA lowered their price objective on Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weibo in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.50 target price on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

