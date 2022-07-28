Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.64 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $9.94 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2022 earnings at $10.01 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.09. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $628.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WAL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

NYSE WAL opened at $74.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $68.41 and a 1 year high of $124.93.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CFO Dale Gibbons acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 258,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,950,945.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,150 shares of company stock valued at $313,214. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

