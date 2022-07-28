WestRock (WRK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect WestRock to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Stock Performance

NYSE WRK opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.61. WestRock has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

WestRock announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WestRock

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,053,000 after buying an additional 252,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,200,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,477,000 after purchasing an additional 54,357 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 10.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,959,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,140,000 after purchasing an additional 179,183 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 53.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 795,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,419,000 after acquiring an additional 275,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of WestRock by 454.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 701,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,009,000 after acquiring an additional 575,259 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet cut shares of WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.