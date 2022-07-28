Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $61.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 1.3 %

WPM opened at $32.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.35. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.