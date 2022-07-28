Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.70% of Willdan Group worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WLDN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Willdan Group in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new position in Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dennis V. Mcginn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $80,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,874.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willdan Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of WLDN opened at $25.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $339.53 million, a PE ratio of -37.81 and a beta of 1.13. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $91.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Willdan Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

