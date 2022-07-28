Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the June 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of WTKWY opened at $106.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.52. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $87.92 and a twelve month high of $119.17.

WTKWY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €115.00 ($117.35) to €120.00 ($122.45) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €104.00 ($106.12) to €109.00 ($111.22) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.61.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

