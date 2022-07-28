Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the June 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wolters Kluwer Price Performance
Shares of WTKWY opened at $106.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.52. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $87.92 and a twelve month high of $119.17.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WTKWY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €115.00 ($117.35) to €120.00 ($122.45) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €104.00 ($106.12) to €109.00 ($111.22) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.61.
Wolters Kluwer Company Profile
Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY)
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.