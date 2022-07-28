WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the June 30th total of 279,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Price Performance

OTCMKTS WXXWY opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.86. WuXi Biologics has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $34.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development and manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sale of medicals; vaccine CDMO and related business; and material supplier activities.

