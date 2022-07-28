Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the June 30th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on YARIY shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Yara International ASA from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Yara International ASA from 500.00 to 540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yara International ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Yara International ASA from 400.00 to 380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Yara International ASA from 430.00 to 465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $472.00.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Yara International ASA Stock Up 1.0 %

YARIY stock opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.51. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Yara International ASA Dividend Announcement

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $1.4046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 8.69%. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

About Yara International ASA

(Get Rating)

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.