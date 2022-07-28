YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the June 30th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

YASKAWA Electric stock opened at $67.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. YASKAWA Electric has a 12-month low of $58.55 and a 12-month high of $111.77.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

