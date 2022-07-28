YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the June 30th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
YASKAWA Electric Price Performance
YASKAWA Electric stock opened at $67.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. YASKAWA Electric has a 12-month low of $58.55 and a 12-month high of $111.77.
YASKAWA Electric Company Profile
