Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) Short Interest Up 841.0% in July

Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,997,200 shares, a growth of 841.0% from the June 30th total of 424,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Yeahka stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88. Yeahka has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $6.41.

Yeahka Limited operates payment-based technology platform that provides payment and business services to merchants and consumers in China. It offers one-stop payment services, which include app-based and traditional payment services. The company also provides technology-enabled business services, including various merchant SaaS products, precision marketing, and fintech services.

