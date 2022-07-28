Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) Short Interest Up 841.0% in July

Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,997,200 shares, a growth of 841.0% from the June 30th total of 424,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Yeahka Price Performance
Shares of Yeahka stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88. Yeahka has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $6.41.
Yeahka Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yeahka (YHEKF)
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Yeahka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeahka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.