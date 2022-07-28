YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,383 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in YETI by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in YETI by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.46. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.59.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $293.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.13 million. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of YETI to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp cut shares of YETI to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

