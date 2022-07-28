Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 338.1% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ZLNDY opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.92. Zalando has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $58.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 1.63.
Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.
