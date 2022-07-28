Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $65.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 26,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,105,906 shares.The stock last traded at $52.92 and had previously closed at $52.74.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

In related news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP James R. Abbott bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,663.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at $104,419,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,663,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,301,000 after acquiring an additional 476,457 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,176,000 after acquiring an additional 429,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 805,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,891,000 after purchasing an additional 396,965 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

